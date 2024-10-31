Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CSOV Marks 1000th Vessel Design from Kongsberg Maritime

Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime
Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime delivered its 1,000th ship design - the IWS Seawalker, a windfarm service operation vessel (CSOV) and one of six ‘Skywalker Class’ UT5519 DE for IWS Fleet.

In a naming ceremony in the port of Hanstholm, Denmark, the IWS Seawalker, becomes the third Skywalker Class vessel to be delivered, and is due to be deployed in the North Sea in the coming weeks.

The early 1970s, at the dawn of the offshore oil and gas industry, saw the very first vessels, designed specifically for the harsh operating conditions of the North Sea, from the UT 704 platform supply vessel back in 1974 to the IWS Seawalker today.

Kongsberg Maritime’s scope of supply is extensive across the six Skywalker Class ships. The company is providing design and system integration, which includes a wide range of equipment. Main propulsion is from 4 x US 255 L PM azimuth thrusters, with permanent magnet (PM) motors mounted on top of the thrusters. This offers a fully symmetrical propulsion and maneuvering system, matching the symmetrical hull design, fore and aft.

The Kongsberg Maritime ship design team is based in Hjørungavåg and Aalesund on the west coast of Norway and is supported by a Kongsberg-owned Croatian company, Navis Consult, which provides a range of engineering services in support of the company’s products and ship design projects.

Technology Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Ship Design Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Image GettyImages courtesy Regal Rexnord

Svendborg Brakes' Yaw Brake Solution Transforms Wind...
Subsea Collector connects multiple wind turbines in a star configuration to floating wind’s first subsea power distribution system. Source Aker Solutions

Floating Wind and the Taming of Subsea Spaghetti

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Did You Know? Medium and Low Cyber Security Alerts Mark Rise

Did You Know? Medium and Low C

McDermott's DLV2000 Pipelay Vessel Gets ABS’ Sustainability Certification

McDermott's DLV2000 Pipelay Ve

Trident Energy Brings Ceiba Field’s Infill Well Onstream in Equatorial Guinea

Trident Energy Brings Ceiba Fi

Svendborg Brakes' Yaw Brake Solution Transforms Wind Turbine Maintenance

Svendborg Brakes' Yaw Brake So

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine