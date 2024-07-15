Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PTTEP Develops Ocean Data Platform for Gulf of Thailand

Source: PTTEP
Source: PTTEP

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has developed a marine science data collection platform called the PTTEP Ocean Data Platform.

The development marks Thailand’s first time using an offshore petroleum platform as a data collection station. Meteorological and oceanographic data, such as air temperature, wind direction, water temperature and ocean current mapping, are being collected.

The PTTEP Ocean Data Platform also shows microplastic levels and is designed to monitor biodiversity and identify aquatic species around the jackets of petroleum platforms.

Additionally, it incorporates information of PTTEP's ongoing projects aimed at supporting the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The company says the ocean science data made available can serve as input to support marine science education and research in Thailand and to enhance the effectiveness of ocean conservation and restoration projects. This includes the enhancement of ocean mathematical models to predict marine debris dispersion, ocean current patterns affecting coral breaching and recovery, impacts of global warming and potential impacts to the ecosystem.

PTTEP has collaborated with several partners for the platform’s development including the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Hydro-Informatics Institute (Public Organization) and Kasetsart University.

Technology New Products Offshore Biodiversity

Related Offshore News

(Image: Maersk Offshore Wind)

Maersk Forms Dedicated Offshore Wind Installation Business
(File photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering Lines Up Vessel Services Work in the Gulf of...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

PTTEP Develops Ocean Data Platform for Gulf of Thailand

PTTEP Develops Ocean Data Plat

WIND Group Welcomes Draftec

WIND Group Welcomes Draftec

CNOOC Reports Major Oil and Gas Breakthrough in Bohai Bay

CNOOC Reports Major Oil and Ga

OPT to Deliver AI-Ready Wave Energy PowerBuoy to Middle East

OPT to Deliver AI-Ready Wave E

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine