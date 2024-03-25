Verlume and SeaTwirl Ink MoU

UK-based offshore intelligent energy management and energy storage specialist firm Verlume reports it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU with Swedish energy-tech company SeaTwirl to collaborate around electrification of offshore assets and decarbonization of the oil and gas industry.

The partners say they will aim to identify and pursue potential opportunities to work together on the decarbonization of offshore oil and gas and other associated offshore electrification opportunities, using renewable power and seabed based energy storage and intelligent energy management. The target is to enable commercial sales of bespoke systems using the companies’ combined technologies as a solution.

Richard Knox, CEO, Verlume said, “As a company, we have designed our subsea energy storage systems to be agnostic to any renewable power input and we believe that through integration with SeaTwirl’s unique floating wind power technology, we will jointly be able to provide large capacity systems for clean power delivery across a range of assets and use cases in the subsea environment.”

Johan Sandberg, CEO SeaTwirl, said, “I am convinced that our combined capabilities and technologies will push forward the decarbonization of remote assets and prove that the hard-to-abate emissions can be reduced through new technology. At SeaTwirl, we look forward to continuing to develop this market through this MoU and to expand the possibilities of renewable offshore energy solutions.”