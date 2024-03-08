Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siem Offshore Secures Contract Extension for Multi-Purpose Support Vessel

Siem Dorado MPSV (Credit: Siem Offshore)
Siem Dorado MPSV (Credit: Siem Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has been awarded a contract extension for the multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado.

According to Siem Offshore, the extension secures the utilization of Siem Dorado MPSV for a period reaching towards the end of the fourth quarter in 2024.

The contract is expected to start in direct continuation of the current contract with continued operations expected outside the North Sea.

The Siem Dorado is a 2009-built diesel electric-driven vessel. It is designed to meet the general offshore supply market with its 100-ton heave compensated offshore crane, specially designed for ROV and light Construction duties.

The last recorded position of the vessel was in Brazil, South America.

