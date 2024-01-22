Subsea 7 Pipelay Vessel to be Equipped with Huisman’s Crane

Dutch company Huisman has secured a contract from Subsea 7 for the delivery of its 500MT offshore mast crane for one of pipelay vessels for deep water installations.

The 500mt Offshore Mast Crane will be equipped with a passive and active heave compensation system on the main hoist to counter-act the vessel’s heave motion when landing a product onto the seabed.

Huisman has upgraded its heave compensation system with a variety of new control modes to extend the operational window, the Dutch manufacturer of construction equipment for the global offshore energy industry said.

The crane for the Subsea 7 vessel will be built in Huisman’s production facility in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

"We are delighted to announce this contract of our valued client, Subsea7. Our pursuit of continuous improvement has led to the upgrade of our Offshore Mast Crane to an impressive 500mt, showcasing our dedication to innovation and client satisfaction,” said David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.

The small rectangular footprint of this crane allows for easy integration with the vessel's steel structure and direct installation of the crane on the stern, achieving a large effective outreach and reducing integration costs.

Huisman boasts a track record of nearly 50 Offshore Mast Cranes successfully deployed for offshore construction and ultra-deepwater operations, reaching depths of up to 5,000 meters.