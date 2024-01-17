Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Halts All Red Sea Shipments

© Anatoly Kolodey / Adobe Stock
British oil major Shell suspended all shipments through the Red Sea indefinitely after U.S. and U.K. strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels triggered fears of further escalation, the Wall Street Journal reported, on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

Attacks on ships by the Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, have disrupted global commerce.

Last week, the company took the step to halt all crossings over concerns that a successful attack could trigger a massive spill in the region, as well as present risks to the safety of crews on the ships, the report added.

Shell declined to comment.

Last month, rival BP said it had temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea.


(Reuters - Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shilpi Majumdar)

Maritime Security Middle East Industry News Activity Shipping Red Sea

