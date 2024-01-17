Potential Offshore Wind Projects Under Assessment for Santos Basin

Petrobras, Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC, and CNOOC, along with the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), have started a series of offshore wind measurements in the Santos Basin to gather data for potential floating wind projects at Búzios and Mero fields offshore Brazil.

Initial data collection will begin in the Búzios field, to be followed by studies in the Mero field later in 2024.

The wind measurement station was installed on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel P-75, located in the Búzios block in the pre-salt region of the Santos Basin.

The collected data will be transmitted to the Petrobras Research, Development, and Innovation Center (Cenpes) and will be assessed over a period of 3 years

The goal is to gather novel and high-quality data on the wind behavior in the region to support future offshore wind projects in the pre-salt region.

The study is part of the Ventos de Libra Project, an investment of $1.6 million (R$ 8 million) that aims to develop technology for new research projects and create methodologies for wind analysis, and assess the technical feasibility of installing wind facilities in the area.

The project aims to develop scientific advancements in wind modeling, data measurement methodology, model enhancement, and the reduction of uncertainties and risks for the implementation of floating wind projects in ultra-deepwater regions.

“The technologies employed in this multidisciplinary project will be capable of assessing offshore wind potential in the pre-salt region and contribute to a higher technology standard in Brazil.

“Offshore wind projects constitute a significant scientific and technological challenge, heightened by the conditions in the pre-salt region, approximately 200 km off the coast, at water depths of up to 2,000 meters,” said Joelson Mendes, Petrobras' Director of Exploration and Production.

The findings will be used in the next stages of development to evaluate the implementation of wind turbines associated with oil and gas production systems in the region.

"This is another initiative aimed at developing knowledge and expertise in the offshore wind segment, which holds great potential in Brazil. This time, it involves important partners in the pre-salt region and renowned academic institutions," added Jean Paul Prates, President of Petrobras.