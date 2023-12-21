MAN Energy Solutions Wins Compressor Revamp Order for Troll A

Equinor Energy has commissioned MAN Energy Solutions to provide three compressor bundles – and an additional two spare units – as replacements for ones from another OEM.

The bundles will be implemented within existing outer casings on the Troll A platform, one of three platforms operating in the Troll field.

Located 65 km off Kollsnes, SW Norway, the Troll field – operated by Equinor – lies at a water depth of approximately 300 metres. Its gas reserves account for 40% of the gas present in the Norwegian continental shelf and supplied more than 10% of all gas consumed in the EU in 2022.

Due to changed operating conditions, a complete re-design of the aerodynamic flow path within the existing casing will be required. MAN PrimeServ – MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales brand – is providing the comprehensive engineered solution for the mechanical and aero-thermodynamic revamping of three compressors in order to meet the challenging boundary conditions posed by performance, space and delivery time.

MAN Energy Solutions’ scope includes the supply of crucial components like the centrifugal rotor, inner casing with internals, bearings and dry gas seals to be installed in the existing third-party casings. The scope of work further encompasses full engineering and project-management services during project execution, along with on-site services for the bundle exchange and commissioning on the Troll A platform. Anticipated delivery of the initial compressor bundle is scheduled for Q2 2025.

Oliver Tromm, Head of Product Center Zurich at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We are very proud that Equinor has once again put their trust in our technology and expertise. Thanks to the reliability and robustness of our RB compressor technology, we are delivering a cutting-edge, re-bundling concept using proven components. Through our bundle retrofits, we can also enhance compressor performance for the long term. This project is a result of our longstanding cooperation with Equinor where we have demonstrated the capabilities of our energy-efficient, reliable and flexible technology solutions in numerous projects, such as the subsea compressor systems operating in the Åsgard field since 2015.”



