Contract Extension Keeps Siem Dorado Vessel Busy Until Late Q2 of 2024

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has been awarded a contract extension for the multi-purpose support vessel Siem Dorado.

The contract extension secures utilization for a period reaching towards the end of Q2 2024.

The contract is expected to start in direct continuation of the current contract with continued operations expected outside the North Sea.

Built in 2009, the Siem Dorado is a diesel electric-driven vessel. It is designed to meet the general offshore supply market with its 100-ton compensated offshore crane, designed for ROV and light construction duties.

The vessel is currently moored in Niteroi, Brazil.