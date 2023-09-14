Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Contract Extension Keeps Siem Dorado Vessel Busy Until Late Q2 of 2024

September 14, 2023

Credit: Siem Offshore
Credit: Siem Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has been awarded a contract extension for the multi-purpose support vessel Siem Dorado.

The contract extension secures utilization for a period reaching towards the end of Q2 2024.

The contract is expected to start in direct continuation of the current contract with continued operations expected outside the North Sea.

Built in 2009, the Siem Dorado is a diesel electric-driven vessel. It is designed to meet the general offshore supply market with its 100-ton compensated offshore crane, designed for ROV and light construction duties.

The vessel is currently moored in Niteroi, Brazil.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity South America

Related Offshore News

Credit: Avangrid

Turbine Installation Kicks Off at U.S. First...
Skandi Neptune - Credit: Ganesh Ramsumair/MarineTraffic

Norwegian Offshore Firm DOF Completes Transfer of Skandi...

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

Current News

Vattenfall to Build 630MW Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Vattenfall to Build 630MW Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Contract Extension Keeps Siem Dorado Vessel Busy Until Late Q2 of 2024

Contract Extension Keeps Siem Dorado Vessel Busy Until Late Q2 of 2024

EXPLAINER-Why Does Norway Want to Mine the Seabed?

EXPLAINER-Why Does Norway Want to Mine the Seabed?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine