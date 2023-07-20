Add Energy Secures Funding for Blowout Event Research

The Ocean Energy Safety Institute (OESI) has awarded well integrity and well control specialist Add Energy USD 354,160 funding to develop a method to standardize blowout event consequence analysis to support consistent risk measurement of unwanted well control events.

OESI awards funding for research projects that can improve the safety and environmental sustainability of oil and gas operations.

The organization received 41 project proposals for 12 distinct research pathways, and chose to allocate funding to 10 projects, including Add Energy’s.

"Add Energy has a track record of approximately 85 live well incidents evaluated and killed, and has delivered more than 1,800 blowout contingency studies," Add Energy said.

Recently, Add Energy announced that its specialist teams in drilling, well engineering, and well control are joining forces with multi-disciplinary engineering and software provider, AGR, to further enhance its global presence and offering within wells.

Ray Tommy Oskarsen, Senior Vice President Well Control & Blowout Support at Add Energy comments the funding award, “We are delighted to secure funding for our R&D project, which aims to standardize analyses of blowout event consequences. Standardization of such methodology will allow the industry to better prepare for, prevent, and respond to well control events.”

Organised under an agreement between the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the Department of Energy, and Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, OESI is a consortium of industry, national labs, NGOs, and academia created to support the development of critical safety and environmental improvements for all energy production activities, including wind energy, marine energy, and oil and gas.

Add Energy is a specialist in well engineering, drilling, well control, asset and integrity management solutions. Add Energy is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, an independent energy and marine consultancy group to the global renewables, maritime, and oil and gas sectors.

While Add Energy’sdrilling and well engineering services will be offered under the AGR brand, Add Energy’s asset integrity management division remains as a service line within the international energy and marine consultants ABL.

The Ocean Energy Safety Institute (OESI) said in June it would fund 10 proposals for research to improve the safety and environmental sustainability of oil and gas energy development.

Total funding for the 10 research projects selected will reach $3,885,057, pending successful contract negotiations.

