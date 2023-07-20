Add Energy Secures Funding for Blowout Event Research

The Ocean Energy Safety Institute (OESI) has awarded well integrity and well control specialist Add Energy USD 354,160 funding to develop a method to standardize blowout event consequence analysis to support consistent risk measurement of unwanted well control events.
OESI awards funding for research projects that can improve the safety and environmental sustainability of oil and gas operations.
The organization received 41 project proposals for 12 distinct research pathways, and chose to allocate funding to 10 projects, including Add Energy’s.
"Add Energy has a track record of approximately 85 live well incidents evaluated and killed, and has delivered more than 1,800 blowout contingency studies," Add Energy said.
Recently, Add Energy announced that its specialist teams in drilling, well engineering, and well control are joining forces with multi-disciplinary engineering and software provider, AGR, to further enhance its global presence and offering within wells.
Ray Tommy Oskarsen, Senior Vice President Well Control & Blowout Support at Add Energy comments the funding award, “We are delighted to secure funding for our R&D project, which aims to standardize analyses of blowout event consequences. Standardization of such methodology will allow the industry to better prepare for, prevent, and respond to well control events.”
Organised under an agreement between the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the Department of Energy, and Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, OESI is a consortium of industry, national labs, NGOs, and academia created to support the development of critical safety and environmental improvements for all energy production activities, including wind energy, marine energy, and oil and gas.
Add Energy is a specialist in well engineering, drilling, well control, asset and integrity management solutions. Add Energy is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, an independent energy and marine consultancy group to the global renewables, maritime, and oil and gas sectors.
While Add Energy’sdrilling and well engineering services will be offered under the AGR brand, Add Energy’s asset integrity management division remains as a service line within the international energy and marine consultants ABL.
The Ocean Energy Safety Institute (OESI) said in June it would fund 10 proposals for research to improve the safety and environmental sustainability of oil and gas energy development.
Total funding for the 10 research projects selected will reach $3,885,057, pending successful contract negotiations.
Funding will be awarded to the following project titles and lead research organizations:
|Project Title
|Lead Organization
|Requested Amount
|1.1 – Identify leading indicators for the risk of loss of well control
|Developing and Field-Testing a New Framework for Identifying and Integrating Leading Indicators of Offshore Loss of Well Control Events
|Louisiana State University
|$499,956
|1.3 – Standardize well control event consequence analysis to support consistent risk measurement
|Standardize blowout event consequence analysis to support consistent risk measurement
|Add Energy (ABL Group)
|$354,160
|2.2 – Early detection of well failure, including plugged and abandoned wells
|Demonstration of a Real-Time Electromagnetic Method to Monitor Plugged and Abandoned Wells
|University of Texas Austin
|$399,997
|3.1 – Develop methods to monitor asset health and assess life extension using in-situ inspection data
|Sensor-assisted real-time dynamics-stress-fatigue estimations of riser-mooring umbilical using digital twin and machine learning
|Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station
|$275,000
|4.1 – Automated remote inspection techniques to produce desired risk-based safety and integrity management
|Industry 4.0 – Hybrid Intelligent Autonomous Vehicle (HIAV), small form factor solution for the Offshore Oil and Gas and Renewables Market
|Agellus Tankbot 360 Inc.
|$317,760
|5.3 – Enhance understanding of human factors based on past incident data to reduce incidents involving routine lifting operations
|Reduce the frequency and impact of crane lifting-related incidents by developing an enhanced understanding of Human Factors issues/concerns
|American Bureau of Shipping
|$215,696
|5.5 – Improved obstacle detection and automated collision warning systems
|SMART-SEA: Safe Maneuvering using Augmented Radar Tracking for Sea-based Entity Avoidance
|Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station
|$500,000
|5.6 – Novel material and improved mechanical integrity of offshore grating
|Design and Manufacturing of Sustainable and Durable Composites for Offshore Grating
|Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station
|$428,142
|5.7 – Improved inspection technology to detect mechanical integrity issues of offshore grating
|Innovative Inspection Technology and Assessment Methodology for Integrity Management of Offshore Grating
|Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
|$399,732
|7.1 – Measuring safety effectiveness of BSEE regulations
|Risk-Based Evaluation of the Effectiveness of BSEE’s Regulations 30 CFR Part 250
|American Bureau of Shipping
|$494,614
|TOTAL
|$3,885,057