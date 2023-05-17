Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TetraSpar Demonstrator Launches Floating Wind Innovation Challenge

May 17, 2023

©TetraSpar Demonstrator
©TetraSpar Demonstrator

The shareholders of the TetraSpar Demonstrator floating wind project, Shell, TEPCO Renewable Power, RWE and Stiesdal Offshore, have launched an innovation challenge to accelerate the technical advancement of floating offshore wind.

To encourage such innovation the partners have launched the global “TetraSpar Innovation Challenge”.

The aim of the competition is to identify innovative solutions that help to reduce the cost and technical challenges during the installation, operation, and maintenance of floating wind, or which have a positive impact on the environment. 

The solutions can be demonstrated either under real-life conditions on the TetraSpar Demonstrator, which has been generating power at the METCentre test site in Norway since December 2021, or through desktop studies based on a comprehensive set of data from the operational structure.
The competition is open to submissions from companies, start-ups, research, or academic organizations from around the world, who are committed to help pave the way for commercial-scale floating wind. 

Participants can submit their applications via the competition website before midnight CET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Once the application period is closed, the proposals will be considered by a panel of technical experts, including representatives from the TetraSpar Demonstrator Project shareholders, and the winning solutions are expected to be announced in August.

