Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ranhill Worley Scores $50M Engineering Design Contract with Saipem

April 26, 2023

©Saipem (File Photo)
©Saipem (File Photo)

Ranhill Worley has secured a $50 million contract with Saipem's subsidiary Servizi Energia Italia to perform detailed engineering design for two compression complexes associated with the North Field Production Sustainability (“NFPS”) Offshore Compression Complexes Project in Qatar.

The North Field in Qatar is the world’s largest offshore gas field. 

The NFPS contract awarded to Saipem by Qatargas in October 2022 is the largest single offshore contract by total value in Saipem's history, being valued at $4.5 billion at the time of the award.

Saipem is responsible for the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes aimed at sustaining the production of the North Field, including two of the largest fixed steel jacket compression platforms ever built, flare platforms, interconnecting bridges, living quarters and interface modules.

The activities awarded to Ranhill Worley are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.


 

  

Middle East Engineering Activity

Related Offshore News

©SSE Renewables

World's First Unmanned HVDC Offshore Substation Installed...
Credit: Acciona

Orsted and Acciona Team Up to Make Floating Wind More...


Trending Offshore News

2.4 MTPA FLNG Rendering - Credit: Wison

Eni CEO and President of the Republic of the Congo Lay...
Energy
Noble Don Taylor ©Richard Head/MarineTraffic.com

ExxonMobil Strikes Oil Again in Guyana's Stabroek Block
Drilling

Sponsored

Taiwan Teams with COMART on IMO Compliant Plan

Taiwan Teams with COMART on IMO Compliant Plan

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

Ranhill Worley Scores $50M Engineering Design Contract with Saipem

Ranhill Worley Scores $50M Engineering Design Contract with Saipem

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel' Prospects in Uruguay Offshore Block.

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel' Prospects in Uruguay Offshore Block.

Hellenic Cables to Supply Cables for Giant Offshore Wind Projects in UK and Denmark

Hellenic Cables to Supply Cables for Giant Offshore Wind Projects in UK and Denmark

UXO Survey Kicks Off Along Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Export Cable Route

UXO Survey Kicks Off Along Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Export Cable Route

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine