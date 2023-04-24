Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ailing Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelayer in the Gulf of Mexico

April 24, 2023

(File photo: James Hague / U.S. Coast Guard)
(File photo: James Hague / U.S. Coast Guard)

An ailing crewmember was airlifted from a pipelay vessel in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Eighth District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center watchstanders received a report at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday from the Solitaire of a 32-year-old crewmember aboard experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.  

Just after midnight on Sunday, the aircrew arrived on scene approximately 15 miles south of Port Fourchon, La., hoisted the crewmember and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

Allseas' Solitaire is one of the world's largest pipelay vessels. The Malta registered vessel is currently working on the Southeast Gateway Pipeline project for TC Energy and Mexico’s Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

Coast Guard Vessels Pipelines Activity North America Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

"Spy Ship": Russian oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky (File photo: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation)

Russian ‘Spy Ship’ in the North Sea Raises Concerns About...
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf


Trending Offshore News

"Spy Ship": Russian oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky (File photo: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation)

Russian ‘Spy Ship’ in the North Sea Raises Concerns About...
Vessels
Credit: glimpseofsweden/AdobeStock

North Sea Countries Plan to Quadruple Offshore Wind Energy...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

Gazelle Says Its New Floating Wind Platform Reduces Costs and Environmental Impact

Gazelle Says Its New Floating Wind Platform Reduces Costs and Environmental Impact

Shelf Drilling Lands $11M Offshore Drilling Rig Contract in Nigeria

Shelf Drilling Lands $11M Offshore Drilling Rig Contract in Nigeria

Israel's Sovereign Wealth Fund Gets Full-time Manager

Israel's Sovereign Wealth Fund Gets Full-time Manager

Van Oord Installs First Monopile at Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord Installs First Monopile at Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine