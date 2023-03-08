Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seadrill's Ultra-deepwater Drillship to Remain Busy in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

March 8, 2023

West Neptune - Credit: Aart Van Essen/MarineTraffic.com
West Neptune - Credit: Aart Van Essen/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill said Tuesday it had secured a contract extension for its West Neptune drillship.

The extension, about six months long, is with the U.S. Gulf of Mexico-focused oil company LLOG Exploration Offshore.

The contract extension for the 228-meter-long, 6th generation ultra-deepwater drillship will start in direct continuation of the existing term, and will keep the rig busy until the third quarter of 2024.

Seadrill said that the total value of the contract extension was approximately $79 million.

The West Neptune drillship was built in 2014 by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.


