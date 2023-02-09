Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Odfjell Drillers Back Strike Action at Two BP Platforms -Union

February 9, 2023

Clair Ridge (File photo: BP)
Nearly 100 Odfjell offshore drillers working on two flagship BP platforms have backed strike action in a dispute over working rotas and pay, the Unite Scotland trade union said on Thursday.

Two of BP's North Sea platforms, the Clair and Clair Ridge, are expected to have their drilling schedules heavily impacted by the action, Unite said in a statement.

The strike action will involve a series of 24-hour stoppages, but industrial action could escalate to an all-out strike, the statement added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Industry News Activity Europe Production

