Norway: CGG, TGS in North Sea OBN Survey

French seismic data company CGG and its Norwegian partner TGS have been jointly awarded the acquisition and imaging of a dense ocean bottom node (OBN) multi-client seismic survey in the Balder and Ringhorne areas of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The Heimdal Terrace OBN survey, located directly north of the Utsira OBN survey in the North Sea, will span an additional 500 square kilometer area under receivers (AUR) to increase the contiguous multi-client OBN coverage in the region to 3,778 square kilometers AUR.

The survey area covers a mature part of the North Sea, including the Balder and Ringhorne fields, the Iving/Evra and Enniberg discoveries, and surrounding infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) areas for potential tiebacks to existing infrastructure, CGG said.

TGS will be the operator throughout the acquisition phase, with the aim of providing insight into enhanced exploration opportunities across this part of the NCS.

CGG said it would use its special OBN processing and imaging technology to create a high-quality 3D volume that will enhance the resolution and structural definition of the complex geology and reservoirs in the region.

The start in in April 2023, with final processed deliverables to be completed by the end of Q2 2024. The project is supported by industry funding.