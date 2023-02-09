Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: CGG, TGS in North Sea OBN Survey

February 9, 2023

©CGG
©CGG

French seismic data company CGG and its Norwegian partner TGS have been jointly awarded the acquisition and imaging of a dense ocean bottom node (OBN) multi-client seismic survey in the Balder and Ringhorne areas of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The Heimdal Terrace OBN survey, located directly north of the Utsira OBN survey in the North Sea, will span an additional 500 square kilometer area under receivers (AUR) to increase the contiguous multi-client OBN coverage in the region to 3,778 square kilometers AUR. 

The survey area covers a mature part of the North Sea, including the Balder and Ringhorne fields, the Iving/Evra and Enniberg discoveries, and surrounding infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) areas for potential tiebacks to existing infrastructure, CGG said.

TGS will be the operator throughout the acquisition phase, with the aim of providing insight into enhanced exploration opportunities across this part of the NCS.

CGG said it would use its special OBN processing and imaging technology to create a high-quality 3D volume that will enhance the resolution and structural definition of the complex geology and reservoirs in the region.

The start in in April 2023, with final processed deliverables to be completed by the end of Q2 2024. The project is supported by industry funding.

Geoscience Industry News Activity Seismic OBN

Related Offshore News

A BP Platform in the UK North Sea (File Photo) - Credit: BP

BP Profit Soars to Record $28B, Dividend Increased
Chief Executive Wael Sawan - ©Shell Photographic Services/Miquel Gonzalez

Shell Posts Record $40 Billion Annual Profit


Trending Offshore News

©Maersk Drilling

Shell's Southern North Sea Discovery Could Be "Largest in...
Drilling
Stena IceMax ©Stena Drilling

Stena Drilling Drillship Secures More Work with BP
Energy

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Norway' $1.35 Trillion Wealth Fund to Vote Against Board Members Who Fall Short on Climate

Norway' $1.35 Trillion Wealth Fund to Vote Against Board Members Who Fall Short on Climate

JDR to Supply Subsea Umbilicals for A15 and B10 Gas Fields in Netherlands

JDR to Supply Subsea Umbilicals for A15 and B10 Gas Fields in Netherlands

Indonesia: MedcoEnergi Boosts Capex by Nearly 50%

Indonesia: MedcoEnergi Boosts Capex by Nearly 50%

Inpex Forecasts 38% Drop in Net Income for 2023

Inpex Forecasts 38% Drop in Net Income for 2023

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine