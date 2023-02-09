Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Output to Ramp Up at Santos' John Brookes Offshore Platform after Outage

February 9, 2023

(File photo: Quadrant)

 Australia's Santos Ltd said on Thursday that gas production from its John Brookes platform in Western Australia has resumed, following an over two-month long outage, with operations expected to ramp up to full rates in the coming days.

Around late November last year, production at its facility was suspended as an equipment failure caused the temporary shut-down for a repair and maintenance haul. 

The company, which merged with Oil Search in 2021, earlier this year trimmed its forecast for 2023 overall output owing to the suspension of the John Brookes platform and a delay in starting production at the Spartan field due to repair work. 

Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer said a small leak on the main gas trunkline connecting John Brookes to the Varanus Island gas processing facilities has been fixed.

(Reuters - Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Energy Activity Production Australia/NZ

