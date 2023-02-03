Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Canada's CNLOPB Licenses Equinor's Significant Offshore Oil Discovery

February 3, 2023

Transocean Barents semi-submersible drilling rig was used for the drilling of the Cappahayden well in 2020 - ©Tor Resser/MarinteTraffic.com
Transocean Barents semi-submersible drilling rig was used for the drilling of the Cappahayden well in 2020 - ©Tor Resser/MarinteTraffic.com

A Canadian offshore oil regulator said on Friday that it has licensed a significant discovery by Equinor near the country's Atlantic coast. 

Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling because they can turn profits at lower prices than some onshore production, although they are expensive to build. 

They also can generate fewer emissions per barrel due to their massive scale, but still add to overall air pollution. 

Canada's Atlantic coast attracted extra attention as oil prices climbed last year, and Norway's Equinor is close to a final decision on building its Bay du Nord project offshore of Newfoundland and Labrador. 

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said the latest Cappahayden K-67 discovery has an estimated 385 million barrels of recoverable oil. 

Bay du Nord has 500 million barrels of recoverable oil. Companies that explore must apply for a significant discovery license once they discover oil and gas to preserve their rights to exclusively produce in that area, according to the Canada Energy Regulator. 

Once a company is ready to produce oil or gas it must ask the regulator for a commercial discovery declaration. Equinor owns 60% of the discovery, and BP PLC owns the remaining 40%, according to the license. 

(Reuters / Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg/Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Credit: Equinor

Drilling Industry News Activity Arctic North America Discoveries Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore Drilling Rig Completes Recertification, Ready for...
Credit: elnur/AdobeStock

Oil and Gas Ops Get a Digital Upgrade with Baker Hughes,...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Greenpeace

Greenpeace Activists Board Heavy-lift Vessel Carrying...
Offshore
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Equinor Says Sanctions Prevented it Helping on Nord Stream
Energy

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Portugal's First Offshore Wind Auction Set for 3Q as German, Nordic Firms Show Interest

Portugal's First Offshore Wind Auction Set for 3Q as German, Nordic Firms Show Interest

Canada's CNLOPB Licenses Equinor's Significant Offshore Oil Discovery

Canada's CNLOPB Licenses Equinor's Significant Offshore Oil Discovery

Veritas Capital Completes Wood Mackenzie Buy

Veritas Capital Completes Wood Mackenzie Buy

Stena Drilling Wins Contract for 1983-built Offshore Rig

Stena Drilling Wins Contract for 1983-built Offshore Rig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine