Shell Books Stena Forth Drillship for Exploration Project Offshore Egypt

Offshore drilling company Stena Drilling has signed a contract with Shell for the use of the Stena Forth drillship in Egypt.

The contract was signed with Shell's subsidiaries, BG Delta Limited and BG International Limited.

The Stena Forth is expected to start operating for Shell in 2023, upon completion of existing contractual commitments.

Three wells will be drilled in the Mediterranean as part of the Shell exploration project. The project will require managed pressure drilling (MPD) utilizing the system owned and installed by Stena Drilling on the Stena Forth.

Worth noting, oil majors Eni and Chevron on Sunday announced a new gas discovery in an Egyptian offshore field in the Eastern Mediterranean sea. The rig used for the drilling was the Stena Forth.



