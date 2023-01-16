Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guanabara FPSO Hits Maximum Production Capacity, Petrobras Says

January 16, 2023

©Petrobras
©Petrobras

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras said that the Guanabara FPSO installed in the Mero field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt, had reached its maximum production capacity, with the mark of 180 thousand barrels of oil per day (bpd). 

The milestone was reached about eight months after the unit started operating. The FPSO, built and operated by Modec, arrived at the Mero field in late January 2022.

The Guanabara FPSO achieved the maximum output capacity with with four producing wells and three gas injectors.  This is the first of four 'definitive' FPSOs scheduled for Mero, each capable of producing up to 180 thousand bpd of oil.

The Mero field holds not only the FPSO Guanabara but also the FPSO Pioneiro de Libra, which operates the Early Production System (SPA 2), and is currently producing 50 thousand bpd. SPA 2 is dedicated to the evaluation of the field's production behavior. With the two units in operation, the Mero field currently produces about 230 thousand bpd.

In the second half of this year, the consortium plans to install the second definitive platform in Mero: the FPSO Sepetiba, also capable of producing up to 180 thousand bpd. By 2025, the company will install another two units into operation in the field, totaling five systems that, together, will correspond to 770 thousand bpd of the installed capacity.

Mero is Brazil's third largest field by volume of oil in place, behind only  Tupi and Búzios, also located in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

The operations of the unitized Mero field are conducted by the consortium operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda (19.3%), TotalEnergies EP Brasil Ltda (19.3%), CNODC Brasil  Petróleo e Gás Ltda (9.65%), CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda (9.65%) and  Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) (3.5%), as the Brazilian Government's representative in the non-contracted area.    

 

 

Industry News Activity FPSO South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

FPSO Adoon ©Yinson

Yinson's FPSO Contract in Nigeria Ends after 16 Years as...
Petrojarl Knarr - Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, Drydocks to Upgrade Petrojarl Knarr FPSO...


Trending Offshore News

©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Dolphin Drilling Wins More Work in Nigeria for 1974-built...
Drilling
VALARIS DS-15 - ©Nicolas Oliverie/MarineTraffic,com

Valaris Bags Drilling Contracts in Brazil, U.S. GoM, and...
Drilling

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Wintershall Dea Urges Germany to Clear CO2 Exports for Storage

Wintershall Dea Urges Germany to Clear CO2 Exports for Storage

Shell Books Stena Forth Drillship for Exploration Project Offshore Egypt

Shell Books Stena Forth Drillship for Exploration Project Offshore Egypt

Naming Ceremony Held for Edda Wind's CSOV

Naming Ceremony Held for Edda Wind's CSOV

Equinor Reports Partial Outage at Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Offshore Norway

Equinor Reports Partial Outage at Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Offshore Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine