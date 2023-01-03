TGS, SLB, Petrobangla in 2D Seismic Survey Offshore Bangladesh

TGS on Tuesday announced a new regional multi-client 2D seismic program offshore Bangladesh in partnership with SLB and Petrobangla.

The program's initial phase will comprise around 11,000 line kilometers of newly acquired high-resolution broadband 2D seismic data on a regional scale to enhance the geological understanding of the prospective Bengal Fan.

TGS said that the date would be an essential tool for acreage evaluation, supporting future license rounds under "the soon-to-be-revised fiscal terms widely anticipated by the industry. "

The whole program is expected to cover around 32,000 line kilometers of multi-client seismic data covering most of offshore Bangladesh.

The new data will be acquired using long offset and long record lengths to image the deeper sections, and will be processed through modern high-end broadband Pre-Stack Time and Depth migrated (PSTM/PSDM) workflows, TGS said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "We’re pleased to commence this multi-phase seismic program that will provide a much-needed regional framework for understanding the Bengal Fan, considered one of the most extensive unexplored frontier basins remaining in the world. Following the successful completion of our extensive East Coast India 2Dcubed reprocessing project, we continue to provide a seismic-fueled boost across the Bay of Bengal to support offshore exploration in this region and augment license round decision-making."

The acquisition is set to begin in early January 2023, and the final processing is expected in the first quarter of 2024.