Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS, SLB, Petrobangla in 2D Seismic Survey Offshore Bangladesh

January 3, 2023

Credit; fahad/AdobeStock
Credit; fahad/AdobeStock

TGS on Tuesday announced a new regional multi-client 2D seismic program offshore Bangladesh in partnership with SLB and Petrobangla.

The program's initial phase will comprise around 11,000 line kilometers of newly acquired high-resolution broadband 2D seismic data on a regional scale to enhance the geological understanding of the prospective Bengal Fan. 

TGS said that the date would be an essential tool for acreage evaluation, supporting future license rounds under "the soon-to-be-revised fiscal terms widely anticipated by the industry. "

The whole program is expected to cover around 32,000 line kilometers of multi-client seismic data covering most of offshore Bangladesh. 

The new data will be acquired using long offset and long record lengths to image the deeper sections, and will be processed through modern high-end broadband Pre-Stack Time and Depth migrated (PSTM/PSDM) workflows, TGS said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "We’re pleased to commence this multi-phase seismic program that will provide a much-needed regional framework for understanding the Bengal Fan, considered one of the most extensive unexplored frontier basins remaining in the world. Following the successful completion of our extensive East Coast India 2Dcubed reprocessing project, we continue to provide a seismic-fueled boost across the Bay of Bengal to support offshore exploration in this region and augment license round decision-making." 

The acquisition is set to begin in early January 2023, and the final processing is expected in the first quarter of 2024.  

Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Asia Seismic

Related Offshore News

Indonesia Awards Two Oil & Gas Exploration Blocks to...
©Harbour Energy

Natural Gas Exports from Indonesia to Vietnam Targeted for...


Trending Offshore News

©Fokke Baarssen/AdobeStock

Wind Turbines are Already Skyscraper-sized. Is There Any...
Energy
A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

Angolan Oil Company Sonangol to Keep Stakes in Galp, Millennium bcp

Angolan Oil Company Sonangol to Keep Stakes in Galp, Millennium bcp

Shell, APA JV, YPF Win Offshore Blocks in Uruguay

Shell, APA JV, YPF Win Offshore Blocks in Uruguay

Ilmatar Gets Research Permit for Two Offshore Wind Areas in Finland

Ilmatar Gets Research Permit for Two Offshore Wind Areas in Finland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine