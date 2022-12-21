Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Caterpillar to Pilot Hybrid Solution on a Jackson Offshore PSV

December 21, 2022

(Photo: Jackson Offshore)
(Photo: Jackson Offshore)

Power solutions provider Caterpillar Marine is partnering with Jackson Offshore Operators to pilot an integrated hybrid energy solution that will help the Louisiana-based offshore marine services firm reduce fuel consumption and diesel exhaust emissions on board one of its platform supply vessels (PSV), the companies announced Wednesday.

The solution, which will include a new energy storage system (ESS) to compliment the vessel's existing twin 2,815 hp Caterpillar 3516C main diesel generators and twin 1,220 hp Caterpillar C32 gensets, will be demonstrated on board Jackson Offshore’s 4,357 DWT, 252-foot-long Thunder, a GPA 675-J PSV designed by Guido Perla & Associates and built by BAE Systems Southeast in 2015.

Caterpillar Marine and Jackson Offshore said they will work together on the hybrid energy solution through 2023 to enable implementation of the fuel-saving and emissions-reducing technology. Following the upgrade, the partners will monitor the Thunder's performance to further optimize energy use in dynamic positioning (DP), transit and port operations.

“Jackson Offshore is very excited to be partnering with Caterpillar in the development of an energy storage solution for our offshore vessels,” said Lee Jackson, Jackson Offshore's president and CEO. “The primary objective of this project is to generate long-term value to our clients as they seek to meet their carbon emissions reduction initiatives. Jackson Offshore is very serious about reducing carbon emissions and as such we are committed to being a key part of our client’s effort in emission reduction goals. Through this collaboration with Caterpillar, we will be able to continue to provide our industry leading quality of service while meaningfully reducing fuel consumption and carbon emission.”

"This exciting opportunity comes at the intersection of two key industries served by Caterpillar: marine transportation and oil and gas,” said Brad Johnson, vice president of Caterpillar Marine. “We are very pleased to collaborate with Jackson Offshore on such innovative solutions to reduce the environmental impact.”

