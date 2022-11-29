Westwood Names Director of Hydrogen

Energy market research and consultancy firm Westwood Global Energy Group (Westwood) has appointed Joyce Grigorey as Director of Hydrogen.

Grigorey has 15 years of analytical and project management experience in research and consulting, having worked across the natural resources sectors – with cross-sector expertise in energy, petrochemicals, plastics, oil refining and gas, and shipping.

She joins Westwood from Wood Mackenzie, where she was a member of the hydrogen consulting team and played a part in developing the chemicals research practice.

David Linden, Head of Energy Transition, Westwood, said: “We’re already supporting an increasing number of energy stakeholders to navigate their portfolio diversification as the energy transition gathers pace. Responding to the growing need for more hydrogen specific insights, this appointment will ensure that Westwood, and in turn our clients, are keeping pace with the latest trends in energy.

With Joyce and her understanding of the broader energy market at the helm of our hydrogen team, we’re looking forward to strengthening our offering to support our clients through the energy transition.”

Westwood said that Grigorey's new role would ensure that Westwood is "uniquely equipped to address key challenges for clients on both sides of the energy transition as they increasingly expand into New Energies."

Joyce Grigorey, Director of Hydrogen, Westwood, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Westwood team at what is undoubtedly a very exciting time for the hydrogen industry. With technologies and end markets still in relative infancy, there are still many unanswered questions for existing and prospective hydrogen stakeholders. However, there are also immense opportunities available for those who leverage the latest insights and research to support enhanced decision making.

I’m looking forward to utilizing my experience to grow the expanding hydrogen and New Energies team at Westwood as we continue to provide best in class data to help energy stakeholders navigate the energy transition.”

Joyce’s appointment follows the launch of Westwood’s Atlas New Energies, the market intelligence solution covering energy clusters, offshore wind, hydrogen, CCS, and related oil and gas infrastructure, in September 2022.