Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Worley to Provide Engineering Support for Chevron's Onshore, Offshore Assets

June 28, 2022

Credit: Chevron (file photo)
Credit: Chevron (file photo)

Engineering group Worley has entered into a global master services agreement with the U.S. oil and gas giant Chevron, covering Chevron’s upstream, midstream, and downstream business needs.

The agreement can be used by Chevron’s business units including those involved in onshore and offshore assets as well as during project development.

Under the agreement, Worley will provide engineering and project-related services. This includes working with Chevron’s digital enablement specialists to optimize ways of working and improve efficiencies.

"The agreement is designed to achieve higher performance progressively via a network of collaborative teams working across the globe to deliver engineering to support Chevron’s assets," Worley said.


Engineering Activity


Trending Offshore News

The helicopter crashed near the Sagar Kiran jack-up rig - File photo: ONGC

Update: Four Dead as Helicopter with 9 Aboard Crashes Near...
Energy
© Olga Vasyleva / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine Attacks Crimean Offshore Platform for Second Time
Drilling

Sponsored

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Baker to Head BOEM's Office of Renewable Energy Programs

Baker to Head BOEM's Office of Renewable Energy Programs

Offshore Wind Vessels Get 'Vessel of National Interest' Designation by U.S. MARAD

Offshore Wind Vessels Get 'Vessel of National Interest' Designation by U.S. MARAD

Black Sea Gas Platform Launched Offshore Romania Despite War Risks

Black Sea Gas Platform Launched Offshore Romania Despite War Risks

Express Engineering in 5-year MWD, LWD Supply Deal

Express Engineering in 5-year MWD, LWD Supply Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine