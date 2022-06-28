Worley to Provide Engineering Support for Chevron's Onshore, Offshore Assets

Engineering group Worley has entered into a global master services agreement with the U.S. oil and gas giant Chevron, covering Chevron’s upstream, midstream, and downstream business needs.

The agreement can be used by Chevron’s business units including those involved in onshore and offshore assets as well as during project development.

Under the agreement, Worley will provide engineering and project-related services. This includes working with Chevron’s digital enablement specialists to optimize ways of working and improve efficiencies.

"The agreement is designed to achieve higher performance progressively via a network of collaborative teams working across the globe to deliver engineering to support Chevron’s assets," Worley said.





