TechnipFMC Bags 'Significant' EPCI Deal with Equinor Offshore Norway

May 26, 2022

Credit: Equinor
Oilfield services giant TechnipFMC said Thursday it had secured a contract with Equinor for work on the Halten East development offshore Norway.

TechnipFMC said the contract was a significant one, which for TechnipFMC means it is worth between $75 million and $250 million.

The contract comes as Equinor and its partners said Wednesday that they would spend around NOK 9 billion (around $937,5 million) to develop the Halten East area near the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea. The area consists of six gas and condensate discoveries and options on another three prospects.

Under the awarded contract, TechnipFMC will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) for subsea tiebacks for the Halten East development in the Norwegian Sea.

Halten East is a subsea development consisting of five subsea templates tied back to the existing infrastructure on the Åsgard field.

TechnipFMC will manufacture and install flowlines and also install umbilicals and subsea structures. 

The development of Halten East consists of the Gamma, Harepus, Flyndretind, Nona, Sigrid, and Natalia discoveries. 


