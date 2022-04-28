Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Greensea Promotes Howard to Chief Growth Officer

April 28, 2022

Greensea promoted Rob Howard to the role of Chief Growth Officer. Photo courtesy Greensea
Greensea appointed Rob Howard as Chief Growth Officer. Currently Howard is VP Growth & Strategy for Greensea’s sister company Armach Robotics, and Howard’s appointment to Greensea in this newly created role will ensure the company is able to exploit its future potential within the business of marine robotics.

"When we created the open architecture OPENSEA software platform for marine robotics we acknowledged the opportunities to drive growth outside our traditional defense market," said Ben Kinnaman, Founder and CEO, Greensea. "These include the commercial maritime channels such as oil and gas, renewable energy, and environmental monitoring. Such a move must be strategically planned, resourced and executed and headed by the right person. Rob has done much within Armach in the limited time he’s been with us, so it was an easy decision to bring him across to Greensea. He is in tune with my vision that software is the essential element of all future technological improvements in marine robotics. I’m excited by what he will achieve as CGO. And, I’m not sure there has ever been a nicer guy to work with.’

Prior to joining Greensea’s sister company Armach Robotics at the beginning of the year, Rob spent more than twenty years in the maritime B2B media working with companies representing every aspect of the maritime environment from the surface to the seafloor.

"Adding the responsibilities of CGO to my current role gives me the opportunity to shape the growth trajectories of multiple companies putting the decades of my experience to work," said Howard. "These are exciting times for marine robotics, and I’m fortunate to be a part of it’.

People People & Company News

