Gabon: VAALCO Starts Production from Avouma 3H-ST Offshore Well. Flow Rate Above Expectations

April 26, 2022

File photo: VAALCO Energy
File photo: VAALCO Energy

Africa-focused oil company VAALCO Energy on said it had started production from the Avouma 3H-ST development well that was drilled from the Avouma platform in the Etame field, offshore Gabon. 

The initial flow rate of the well was approximately 3,100 gross barrels of oil per day ("BOPD"), which was above VAALCO's internal expectations. This sidetrack well targeted existing high-quality Gamba hydrocarbons at the top of a structure that have not previously been produced by prior wells.  This is the second successful well of VAALCO's 2021/2022 drilling campaign.

According to VAALCO, the well confirmed extension of the Avouma reservoir is forecasted to increase the overall recovery from the field, potentially allowing for additional wells at Avouma.

Drilling has now started on the next well in the drilling program, the ETBSM 1HB-ST development well, also on the Avouma platform.

George Maxwell, VAALCO's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very excited with the initial results from another highly successful development well at Etame. The initial rates of 3,100 gross BOPD are exceeding our initial internal estimates and demonstrate the potential of this new extension reservoir at Avouma. 

"We have now brought online two successful development wells in 2022 with very strong initial flow rates at an opportune time, with sustained higher Brent pricing. We have begun drilling our third well, the ETBSM 1HB-ST development well, which will also target the Gamba reservoir, but just as importantly, allow us to test the deeper Dentale formation at South Tchibala which has not yet been delineated in this area. 

"The increasing revenue we are generating due to the higher pricing and higher production is allowing us to grow our cash position and fund all of our 2022 capital expenditures with cash on hand and cash from operations. We continue to execute on our strategy and deliver strong operational results allowing us to continue to return cash to shareholders through our dividend and increase overall value of our assets."

 

Africa Production Activity

