Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Morgan Stanley Lifts Brent Price Forecast for 3Q to $130 a Barrel

April 22, 2022

Credit: Pavel Ignatov/AdobeStock
Credit: Pavel Ignatov/AdobeStock

Morgan Stanley raised its third-quarter price forecast for Brent by $10 per barrel to $130 citing a "greater deficit" this year due to lower supply from Russia and Iran, which is likely to outweigh short-term demand headwinds.

"The oil market is contending with negative GDP revisions, the effects of China's zero-COVID policy and a particularly large release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves," Morgan Stanley said in a note dated April 21.

"Our forecasts still point to declining inventories and shrinking spare capacity as the year unfolds," it added.

Morgan Stanley sees a deficit of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) persisting through 2022 as supply issues are likely to be exacerbated by deteriorating buying interest in Russian oil and lack of progress in reviving the Iran nuclear deal.  

The bank also trimmed its oil demand growth forecast to 2.7 million from 3.4 million bpd.

Brent crude futures slipped on Friday pressured by prospects of weaker global growth, higher interest rates, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China even as the European Union considered a ban on Russian oil which would further tighten supply.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Oil Price Energy Production Activity Industry News

Related Offshore News

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with...
Credit: TotalEnergies

Brazil: Shell Pays $1,12B for Atapu Field Stake


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

VIDEO: Heerema's New Installation Method Promises to...
Cranes
Credit: SBM Offshore / YT/Screenshot

VIDEO: First Topside Modules Being Installed Aboard...
FPSO

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Morgan Stanley Lifts Brent Price Forecast for 3Q to $130 a Barrel

Morgan Stanley Lifts Brent Price Forecast for 3Q to $130 a Barrel

Schlumberger Posts Higher 1Q Profit as Rising Oil Prices Boost Demand for Its Services

Schlumberger Posts Higher 1Q Profit as Rising Oil Prices Boost Demand for Its Services

CCB Energy, Northern Lights to Develop CO2 Value Chain in Norway's Øygarden

CCB Energy, Northern Lights to Develop CO2 Value Chain in Norway's Øygarden

Eni's Plentitude to Invest in Spanish Floating Wind Tech Company EnerOcean

Eni's Plentitude to Invest in Spanish Floating Wind Tech Company EnerOcean

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine