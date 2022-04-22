Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's March Oil Output Lags Forecast, Gas is Ahead

April 22, 2022

Illustration - Credit: Lukasz Z
Norway's crude oil output in March missed the official forecast but gas output exceeded expectations, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Thursday.

Crude oil output fell to 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in March from 1.78 million bpd in February, lagging a forecast of 1.85 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in March rose to 10.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 9.8 bcm a month ago, and was 6.3% above forecast, it added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production


