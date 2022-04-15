Malaysia: Hess Awards Workforce Deal to T7

Integrated energy solutions provider T7 Global manpower subsidiary T7 Intelligent Resources has secured a 2-year contract with the U.S. oil firm Hess in Malaysia.

The contract, worth RM6 million (around $1,4 million) is for the provision of technical and non-technical manpower for North Malay basin Integrated Gas Development Project. The duration of the contract is from April 1 2022 to March 31, 2024.

T7 Intelligent Resources is principally involved in recruitment and people solutions for the Energy, Information Communication Technology (“ICT”), Banking, Financial Technology, and Construction industries.

T7 Global Berhad’s Chairman Dr. Nik Norzrul Thani Bin N. Hassan Thani said, “We would like to thank HESS for their trust in our capabilities. This is the second manpower contract announced by the Group this year and we hope the momentum will continue. We will continue to improve our standards to better serve our clients in the long-term.”

The contract is expected to contribute positively toward T7 Global’s earnings and net assets for the next 2 years, the company said.



