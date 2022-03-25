Canada: NOIA Rebrands to Energy NL

The Newfoundland and Labrador Oil and Gas Industries Association, founded in 1977 to represent the supply and service sector of the offshore oil & gas industry in the region, is now called Energy NL, as the company earlier this week announced changes to its "vision, mandate, and name."

"This action reflects our member’s activities and was informed by an extensive consultation process with its membership," Energy NL said.

"Energy NL will represent members of the energy supply and service community as the Newfoundland and Labrador energy sector moves to take advantage of its abundant and world-leading energy resources, support technology transfer, and engage in international market opportunities," the association said.

'Energy evolution'

James Parmiter, Chair of the Energy NL Board of Directors“Our members have been living the energy evolution and this change has been considered for a number of years. In 2021, we engaged a consultant to formally gather member feedback regarding our mandate and vision. The process included 189 members and resulted in substantial, thoughtful, and definitive feedback It was made clear to our board that the association must expand our mandate to engage in other energy sectors.

"In fact, over 90% of those who participated felt that NOIAshould diversify. It was also clear members did not want us to abandon offshore oil and gas as our members agreed it will play a key role in Newfoundland and Labrador’s energy future. Global demand for energy dictates that renewables and non-renewables must co-exist and be developed responsibly and that is where Energy NL must deliver. We remain committed to our effective research-based advocacy and market development activities.”

Energy NL said it would represent members involved in the energy supply and service sector, such as offshore oil and gas, hydro, wind, solar, and hydrogen.

"While the association has been involved in sustainable and renewable energy discussions in the last number of years, the change announced today formally establishes the association’s commitment to the broader Newfoundland and Labrador energy sector," the association said earlier this week.

Charlene Johnson, Energy NL CEO said:"We believe in a balanced approach to energy production and look forward to advocating for a sustainable energy future and the exceptional contribution Energy NL members can make to that important objective. I believe our new vision, mandate, and name will allow us to offer more for our members, which was our goal from the outset. A major step forward was taken last year when we collaborated with econext and OilCo to establish the Net Zero Project to map a path to net-zero. "

The association said that the vision statement for Energy NL commits it to "a sustainable and prosperous lower carbon energy industry while its mandate is to facilitate member participation in the energy industry through advocating for local sustainable energy development, seeking local and global opportunities, and creating connections to advance the industry."

Energy NL represents approximately 460 member organizations worldwide that are involved in the Newfoundland and Labrador energy sector. Members are active in all areas of the supply and service sector and include businesses that range from offshore supply vessels and helicopters, carbon reduction and sustainable technologies, health, and safety equipment and training, engineering solutions and and fabricators to law firms and human resource agencies.