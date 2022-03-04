AGR to Supply Personnel for COSL Drilling's CNOOC-bound Offshore Drilling Rig

Offshore drilling company COSL Drilling Europe has recently secured a contract for its COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig, and the rig will start drilling for CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited next month.

The news was shared this week by Edinburgh-based recruitment company Advance Global Recruitment (AGR) which has secured a deal as a sole personnel supplier with COSL Drilling Europe AS (COSL).

AGR said it'd be supplying personnel for COSL’s 6th Generation harsh environment semi-submersible drilling unit COSLInnovator in the North Sea, COSLInnovator, for a drilling contract starting in April 2022.

"Contracted by CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, the upcoming campaign at the UKCS will require specialist drilling personnel, who will be recruited through AGR as part of the project partnership," AGR said.

Stuart Hunter, CEO of AGR, had this to say about the recent contract win: "I am very pleased for AGR to have been awarded the duty of sole personnel supplier for the COSLInnovator. The North Sea and UKCS have historically had a wealth of opportunities for candidates and the COSL contract is no exception."

"We are proud to have a wide network of candidates in the UK and are keen to hit the ground running with recruitment for the project. Through the dedication and expertise of our regional team in Aberdeen, I’m certain the personnel requirements will be met for a quick start in April.”

COSLInnovator - Credit: COSL (File Photo)