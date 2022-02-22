Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's January Oil and Gas Output Falls

February 22, 2022

An offshore platform in the North Sea © Jone Gundersen/AdobeStock
Norway's oil and gas output in January fell from the previous month, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output fell to 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 1.85 million bpd in December, lagging a forecast of 1.78 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in January also fell to 10.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 11 bcm a month ago, but was above an official forecast of 9.9 bcm, it added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

