Normand Clipper CSV to Stay with Global Marine Group Until May 2026

February 15, 2022

Offshore services firm Global Marine Group has extended the contract for Solstad Offshore's construction support vessel Normand Clipper.

The contract extension is for three years more, with the vessel now expected to stay with Global Marine Group until May 2026. Global Marine Group will have additional extension options upon the expiration of the firm contract.

Global Marine Group will continue to utilize the vessel to support its worldwide cable lay operations.

"The commercial terms and conditions are confidential between the parties," Solstad Offshore said.

Global Offshore, part of Global Marine Group, in September last year won a contract for the installation and burial of 27 array cables at Parkwind’s Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in the German Sector of the Baltic Sea.

Global Offshore will be using the cable ships, Normand Clipper and Global Symphony, with work at the site starting in the second half of 2022.

