Kuwait's KUFPEC Makes First Operated Offshore Discovery in Indonesia

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (“KUFPEC”) said Sunday that its subsidiary KUFPEC Indonesia had made a commercial discovery of gas and condensate in the Anambas Block, offshore Indonesia.

KUFPEC Indonesia made the discovery through the drilling of the Anambas-2X well.

"This exciting discovery marks the first operated offshore exploration discovery for KUFPEC and demonstrates KUFPEC’s growth and potential as an operator of offshore oil and gas projects, consistent with the KUFPEC 2040 Strategy. The well was drilled in 288 feet of water, using a jack-up rig to reach a total depth of 10,509 feet," KUFPEC said.

Located in the Natuna Sea near an existing block in which KUFPEC is a partner, the Anambas Block was awarded to KUFPEC Indonesia through a competitive bidding process in 2019.

The Block is 100% operated by KUFPEC Indonesia. KUFPEC Indonesia’s production sharing contract has a license term of 30 years, including a 6-year exploration period. As part of the drilling campaign, KUFPEC Indonesia conducted two Drill Stem Tests so far, one in the Lower Gabus Formation and the other in the Intra Keras Formation. These tests resulted in a stabilized combined flow rate of 7 MMscfd of natural gas and 1,240 stb/d of condensate from the two formations. KUFPEC Indonesia intends to conduct more tests on other formations within the same well, the company said.

Upon reaching its main drilling objective in the Lower Gabus Formation, KUFPEC Indonesia used well-deepening operation techniques to successfully penetrate thicker and cleaner reservoirs, the company said.

"The outcomes of the well-deepening program provided an upside to the original well objectives and identified potential further exploration opportunities in the deeper formations. KUFPEC Indonesia will also continue implementing testing programs for three reservoirs in the Arang Formation, which could produce even higher gas rates," KUFPEC said.