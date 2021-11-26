Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Awards Long-term Charters for Seadrill Drillship Duo

November 26, 2021

Credit: Seadrill
Credit: Seadrill

Offshore drilling company Seadrill has won two contracts with Brazil's Petrobras for the West Carina and West Tellus drillship.

The two rigs will work on the Búzios field offshore Brazil. 

Both contracts have been signed on a 3-year fixed-term basis, with an expected start in September 2022. The total contract value for the two contracts is approximately $549 million, including mobilization revenue and additional services.

Seadrill’s Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Jackson, commented: “We are delighted to continue our long association with Petrobras with the award of two 3-year firm contracts for the West Carina and West Tellus on the Búzios field. 

"Brazil is a strategically important market for the offshore sector and I am pleased that Seadrill will continue to play an increasingly significant role in the coming years.”

Matt Lyne, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, said: “Seadrill has long history and a successful track record of operating in benign and harsh environments, and in strategic basins where we see continued growth potential, such as offshore Brazil. We have well over a decade of operating history in Brazil with Petrobras and other independents and this further solidifies our position as an industry leader in the deepwater market. 

"Seadrill has been able to form a close working relationship with Petrobras and we are grateful for their continued trust in our ability to deliver. This addition of two three-year contracts for the West Tellus and West Carina rigs is a significant addition to our portfolio in Brazil.”


Activity Drilling South America Rigs Drillships Industry News

