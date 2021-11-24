Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Raises Investment Plan to $68 Billion

November 24, 2021

© Celso Pupo / Adobe Stock
© Celso Pupo / Adobe Stock

Brazil's Petrobras said on Wednesday it expects to invest $68 billion from 2022 to 2026, a sharp increase from its previous five-year plan, as the state-run oil company seeks to grow oil production from the subsea pre-salt area.

The oil production forecast for next year fell slightly, however, with Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, saying it expects to produce an average of 2.1 million barrels of oil a day in 2022, plus or minus 4%.

That is down from the 2.3 million bpd the company previously said it expected to produce next year. The company blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the reduction.

By 2026, Petrobras said it sees oil production of 2.6 million barrels per day.

The $68 billion that Petrobras plans to invest over the next five years is a significant jump from the $55 billion the company had announced last year for the period 2021 to 2025.

Of the new total, Petrobras said 84% would go to oil and gas exploration and production, with the lion's share destined for the highly lucrative subsea pre-salt area.

In terms of asset sales, the company said it expects to make divestments of between $15 billion and $25 billion over the next five years.


(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)

FPSO Floating Production South America Production Industry News

Related Offshore News

Credit - Øyvind Hagen - Copyright - Equinor - Peregrino A platform

Brazil: Wood to Keep Maintaining Equinor's Peregrino...
A Petrobras FPSO offshore Brazil - File image: Petrobras

Report: Petrobras to Raise Capex to $60-$70B in 2022-2026...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Wirestock/AdobeStock

Swiss Public Prosecutor Fines SBM Offshore for Bribery
Activity
Illustration - Credit Alexandr Mitiuc/AdobeStock

UK Announces 'Biggest' Investment in Tidal Power
Activity

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Woodside's Giant Scarborough LNG Project May Be the Last of Its Type

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

South Fork Wind project Gets Final BOEM Approval

South Fork Wind project Gets Final BOEM Approval

Petrobras Raises Investment Plan to $68 Billion

Petrobras Raises Investment Plan to $68 Billion

Lundin Energy Gets Drilling Permit for Norwegian Sea Wildcat

Lundin Energy Gets Drilling Permit for Norwegian Sea Wildcat

Bermuda, Seabased to Develop 40MW Wave Power Park

Bermuda, Seabased to Develop 40MW Wave Power Park

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine