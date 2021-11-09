Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Qatar Raises December Crude Prices

November 9, 2021

Illustration - Qatar's Al Shaheen offshore oil field /Credit: NOC
Illustration - Qatar's Al Shaheen offshore oil field /Credit: NOC

Qatar Petroleum raised the official selling prices (OSP) of its marine and land crudes in December, a pricing document posted on its website showed on Tuesday.

Qatar marine was set at a premium of $2.20/barrel over the Dubai/Oman crudes average and Qatar land was priced at a premium of $2.55/barrel over the same benchmark.

In November the OSP for marine crude was set at a premium of $1.30 and land crude at a premium of $1.35.

Qatar's move comes after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil producer Aramco raised last week its December official selling price to Asian customers, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tighter supplies.

(Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Activity Middle East Industry News Production Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: mohdnasrullah/AdobeStock

U.S. House Panel Subpoenas Big Oil in Climate Deception...
Credit: Aker BP

Aker BP Starts Production from Ærfugl Phase 2


Trending Offshore News

Coral FLNG Unit in South Korea last year - File Image: Eni

Coral Sul FLNG Project on Track, Eni Says
Activity
Image courtesy Eelume/Kongsberg Maritime

Argeo Taps Eelume 'Snake Robot' for Autonomous Underwater...
Technology

Sponsored

Want to run a smarter operation?

Want to run a smarter operation?

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Nexans Opens Expanded Subsea Cable Facility in Charleston

Nexans Opens Expanded Subsea Cable Facility in Charleston

Woodmac: Will Platform Electrification Decarbonize the North Sea?

Woodmac: Will Platform Electrification Decarbonize the North Sea?

Brazil President Bolsonaro Wants to Carve Up Petrobras

Brazil President Bolsonaro Wants to Carve Up Petrobras

German Firm to Build Foundations for 2.6GW Offshore Wind Project in U.S.

German Firm to Build Foundations for 2.6GW Offshore Wind Project in U.S.

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine