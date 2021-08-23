ADNOC Signs $1B Worth of Engineering Services Deals with Several Suppliers

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said Monday it had signed framework agreements worth up to $1 billion for Concept and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services for major projects across its full value chain.

The framework agreements were signed with AMEC International Ltd (part of the Wood Group), Fluor, McDermott, Mott MacDonald, SNC-Lavalin International Arabia Limited – Abu Dhabi (part of the Kentech Group), Technip Energies, Worley, and a joint venture between Tecnicas Reunidas and NPCC.

The deals have a combined scope worth up to $1 billion (AED 3.67 billion) and the potential for 50% of the value to flow back into the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) program, over the agreement term between 2021 and 2026.

The scope of the agreements is based on the forecasted requirement for external project engineering services across the ADNOC Group.

The agreements will run for five years, with an option for a two-year extension. The eight contractors have committed to set up and run enhanced training programs to further develop local expertise and enable knowledge transfer.

"As an integral part of its 2030 strategy, ADNOC is optimizing its procurement strategy to reflect market dynamics, focusing on long-term contracts with a reduced number of suppliers that provide stable and reliable delivery at highly competitive rates," ADNOC said.



