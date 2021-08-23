Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CNOOC's Luda 6-2 Offshore Oil Field Starts Production

August 23, 2021

Credit: Casimiro /AdobeStock

China's state-run offshore oil and gas explorer and producer CNOOC said Monday it had started production from its Luda 6-2 oil field ahead of schedule.
Luda 6-2 oilfield is located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 30 meters. 

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Suizhong 36-1 oilfield, the project has built a new central platform," CNOOC said.

 A total of 38 development wells are planned, including 29 production wells, 8 water injection wells and 1 development and appraisal well. 

The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

