Cenertech's New FPSO to be Built to ABS Class

August 18, 2021

Image Courtesy of CRI via ABS
Image Courtesy of CRI via ABS

ABS said Wednesday that the new FPSO ordered by China National Offshore Oil Company Energy and Technology Services  Company (Cenertech) to serve the Lu Feng 12-3 Oilfield would be built to ABS Class.

The 100,000 DWT FPSO is the center of a development plan for the field which also comprises a new Well Head Platform (WHP) with a modular drilling rig; connected to the FPSO through a three-kilometer-long subsea cable and pipeline. 

ABS has been chosen by Lu Feng 12-3 operator, SK Innovation, as the Certifying Agency (CA) on behalf of People’s  Republic of China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

The WHP, currently under construction in China Petroleum Offshore Engineering Yard in Qingdao, will be installed in 241-meter water depth and ABS says, will be the second-largest ever installed in Asia, with the largest, the Lu Feng 15-1, also certified by ABS.

 

