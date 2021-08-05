Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Future Fuels: Mammoet Moves Massive HSM Offshore Topsides Fueled by HVO

August 5, 2021

Mammoet reports it has executed its first operation, the transport of two topsides, using low-carbon HVO fuel in Mammoet’s SPMT powerpacks. Photo courtesy Mammoet
Mammoet reports it has executed its first operation, the transport of two topsides, using low-carbon HVO fuel in Mammoet’s SPMT powerpacks. Photo courtesy Mammoet

Mammoet reports it has executed its first operation, the transport of two topsides, using low-carbon HVO fuel in Mammoet’s SPMT powerpacks. 

HVO is an alternative to traditional diesel, made primarily from waste and residues, such as waste cooking oil. Because this diesel is both derived from renewables and reduces waste it is considered 90% carbon free. It also gives off fewer direct exhaust emissions, including a reduction in nitrogen oxides.

During this HVO-fueled operation, Mammoet crews carried out a transport for HSM Offshore. Two topsides – named Southwark and Blythe – were to be transported as part of the installation of normally unmanned (NUI) platforms located in UK waters in the southern North Sea.

The topsides, weighing 900t and 1,150t, were moved using 22 axle lines from Mammoet’s standard SPMT fleet. However, this HVO-fueled SPMT transport was a little different, benefitting from a significantly lower carbon footprint.

Photo courtesy Mammoet

Offshore Fuels & Lubes Renewable Energy Industry News Heavy Lift Future Fuels

Related Offshore News

Boston Dynamic’s Spot quadruped robot posing during its trials on bp’s Mad Dog facility in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photos from BP.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers;...
An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO. The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. (© SBM Offshore)

SBM Inks LOI to Lease FPSO for Petrobras' Mero Field


Trending Offshore News

Boston Dynamic’s Spot quadruped robot posing during its trials on bp’s Mad Dog facility in the US Gulf of Mexico. Photos from BP.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers;...
Technology
Further demand recovery is expected in the jackup segment, which will continue to be driven by National Oil Companies (NOCs) especially in areas such as the Middle East, India, Mexico and the Far East. Credit Bomboman AdobeStock

Market Report: 'Transformation' on the Horizon in the...
Offshore Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Opinion: Weak Crude Imports in Asia Undercuts Oil Bulls

Opinion: Weak Crude Imports in Asia Undercuts Oil Bulls

Future Fuels: Mammoet Moves Massive HSM Offshore Topsides Fueled by HVO

Future Fuels: Mammoet Moves Massive HSM Offshore Topsides Fueled by HVO

Petrobras Post Strong Results as Crude Rises, Gas Strengthen

Williams inks deal for Whale deepwater Transport Services

Williams inks deal for Whale deepwater Transport Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine