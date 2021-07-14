ICR to Deliver Services for All Shell's UKCS Assets

ICR Integrity (ICR), an industrial maintenance and integrity company, has won a three-year contract with Shell UK.

Under the contract, which includes extension options, ICR will provide its Technowrap engineered composite repairs, as well as Quickflange weldless connectors, for all of Shell's assets on the UK Continental Shelf.

"Following a competitive tender process, the award comes as excellent news for ICR having previously completed a similar contract for Shell over the past three years and is a testament to the standard and quality of work already done," ICR said.

Scott Byers, Technowrap Key Account Manager at ICR said: “This renewal win, especially with the addition of Quickflange, demonstrates the relationship we have with Shell as well the internationally recognised quality of the products and services we offer. Both Technowrap and Quickflange are industry approved and qualified to several type standards and are proven in improving pipeline integrity and flow assurance, which is imperative to Shell.”





