MacGregor to Equip Two More Edda Wind Vessels

July 6, 2021

Credit: MacGregor
Deck machinery and equipment firm MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received equipment orders for two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) that will expand Østensjø Rederi Edda Wind fleet.

Both vessels will be built at the Astilleros Gondán shipyard in Asturias, Spain, and are the sister vessel of the two CSOVs currently under construction.

The news orders add to those secured by MacGregor in May 2020, when it said it had received equipment orders for four offshore wind service vessels.

"Each identical equipment package consists of one electrical gangway system, one 3D compensated Colibri crane, and a remote control station located on the vessel bridge," McGregor said Tuesday.

Both vessels will be delivered with technology installed that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 30% and will also be prepared for the future installation of zero-emission hydrogen technology.

The 89.3 meters long vessels will operate as mother ships for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on the offshore turbines and will have the capacity to accommodate up to 120 personnel in high-standard cabins and common areas.

