ExxonMobil Hires PGS for 4D Survey Offshore Guyana

June 28, 2021

A PGS Titan-class vessel - Credit: PGS

Norwegian offshore seismic surveyor PGS has been awarded a 4D seismic acquisition contract by ExxonMobil for work offshore Guyana.

PGS will deploy a Titan class seismic acquisition vessel in the fourth quarter of 2021 with the acquisition slated for completion in the first quarter of 2022.

 President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen said: "We acquired the 4D baseline of this area and consider it strategically important for us to be awarded a repeat survey for parts of the initial program. We are very pleased with the recognition of our Ramform acquisition platform and superior multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology, which are well suited for high-quality 4D acquisition programs. 

"The contract adds further visibility to our order book for the coming winter season."

In Guyana's giant Stabroek offshore block, ExxonMobil produces oil through the Liza Unity, an FPSO with a nameplate capacity of 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day. It started production in December 2020.

ExxonMobil has in the past few years discovered some 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the block, for which it will need several new FPSOs to develop.



