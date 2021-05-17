U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Worker Dies in Incident Aboard Fieldwood's Platform

An offshore worker died on Saturday in an accident aboard Fieldwood Energy's U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platform, offshore Louisiana.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that on May 15, 2021, a fatal incident occurred involving a contractor at the Eugene Island 158 #14 offshore facility in the Gulf of Mexico during a non-emergency casing pressure test on a shut-in well," Fieldwood Energy said in a brief statement over the weekend.

According to the company, no other personnel were injured and the shut-in well remains secure and poses no threat of environmental harm.

"Details of the incident are still being established and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. We have notified and are working with the appropriate regulatory agencies. We have no additional details to share at this time," the U.S. offshore oil and gas producer which last August filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure the company, said.