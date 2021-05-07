Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Talos Energy Hires Seadrill Drillship for GoM Well

May 7, 2021

West Neptune drillship -Image Credit: Aart van Essen/MarineTraffic
West Neptune drillship -Image Credit: Aart van Essen/MarineTraffic

U.S. oil and gas company Talos Energy has chartered Seadrill's West Neptune drillship to drill a well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Talos said it would use the  6th generation ultra-deepwater drilling unit to drill the Tornado Attic well to build on the water flood project in the Tornado field in the Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The rig is expected to be on location in the first half of May with drilling activities starting soon after the rig's arrival.

"Production impact from this well is expected sometime in the third quarter of 2021. This additional infill well will provide additional production and have pressure support from the previously completed deepwater intra-well, or "dump flood" water flood project, which was a first of its kind in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico," Talos said Thursday.

Talos holds a 65.0% working interest in the Tornado field and is the operator.

As for the drillship, according to Seadrill's fleet status report, the rig was most recently used in the Gulf of Mexico by LLOG in March at a dayrate of $202,000.

Talos did not share the financial details of the Seadrill deal. Bassoe Offshore has estimated the dayrate for the rig at around $22000 with an expected contract duration with Talos of 66 days.


