Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Energy Starts Drilling Campaign Offshore Gabon

April 19, 2021

Illustration - A Jack-up drilling rig / Credit; bomboman/AdobeStock
Illustration - A Jack-up drilling rig / Credit; bomboman/AdobeStock

Oil and gas company BW  Energy has started an offshore drilling campaign in Gabon with the spud of the Hibiscus extension appraisal well, using Borr Drilling's Norve jack-up drilling rig.

The campaign is a three-well program on the  Dussafu license offshore Gabon consisting of two exploration wells in the Hibiscus area and one production well on the Tortue field.

The Hibiscus Extension appraisal well (DHIBM-2) is located about 56 km from the coast in 119 m water depth. The well is planned as a vertical well to test the northern extension of the Gamba reservoir of the already discovered Hibiscus field. 

If the well is found to be hydrocarbon-bearing,  one or two appraisal side-tracks may be drilled to further delineate the field, BW Energy said. The appraisal well will provide new input to the ongoing Hibiscus/Ruche development project, which is currently based on the already discovered 46.1 million barrels gross 2P reserve at  Hibiscus and the 24.1 million barrels discovered at Ruche and Ruche North East. 

The development project is planned to consist of a converted jack-up rig tied back to the  FPSO with 12 development wells drilled in two phases, with first oil expected in Q1 2023. 

The additional reserves at Hibiscus, if proven by DHIBM-2, may lead to the relocation of the first converted jack-up and the potential deployment of a second converted jack-up to fully exploit the resources in this prolific area of Dussafu, BW Energy explained.

The timing of the first oil from the area would not be affected, the company said. Credit: BW Energy

Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy said. "We are excited to begin the next phase of exploration drilling on the Hibiscus field.  The Hibiscus Extension is our largest current prospect and has already been de-risked by the nearby discovery from 2019 and subsequent 3D seismic work. 

"Working closely with the Government of Gabon and our license partners, we are looking forward to unlocking the full potential from Hibiscus and continue our development of the successful Tortue field through this drilling program. The company expects to generate material cash flow over the next decade from the continued development of Dussafu and to deliver significant value to Gabon and the license partnership" says 

Following the DHIBM-2 well, the rig will move to drill the horizontal production well,  DTM-7H, at the Tortue field.

Once DTM-7H is completed and hooked up along with the previously drilled  DTM-6H well,  this will complete the phase 2 development of Tortue and will bring the total number of producing wells at Tortue to six wells. The rig will subsequently move to drill the Hibiscus North prospect, located approximately  6 km north-northeast of the  DHIBM-1 well. Hibiscus North is a separate prospect with estimated potential reserves of 10 to 40 million barrels of oil which could further enhance the resource base of the Hibiscus/Ruche area, BW Energy said.

Drilling Production Africa Shallow Water

Related Offshore News

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat Seacro Power capsized 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Two More Deceased Crew Members Recovered from Seacor Power
Credit: Chevron

Chevron Taps Worley for Ballymore Tie-Back Work in Gulf of...


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

BP Suspends Output from Foinaven Fields as Long-Serving...
Energy

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine