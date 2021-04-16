Japan: Mitsui, Hokutaku Form Offshore Wind Turbine Maintenance JV

Japanese conglomerate Mitsui and the country's largest wind turbine maintenance company Hokutaku, have this week formed Horizon Ocean Management, Ltd. ("HOM") for the purpose of providing inspection and maintenance services for offshore wind turbines.

HOM will use the wind power facility maintenance expertise developed by Hokutaku and the Mitsui group, as well as Mitsui's customer base in Japan, to provide Japanese wind power generation companies with comprehensive inspection and maintenance services for wind power equipment ranging from turbines to foundation structures, Mitsui said in a statement.

"HOM also aims to contribute to the establishment of a robust and competitive domestic supply chain for offshore wind power through wide-ranging business operations, including agency services for quality control and inspections relating to the procurement of wind power equipment," Mitsui said. Mitsui will own 51%, in HOM, with Hokutaku owning 49%.

Offshore wind power is a key industrial field under the Green Growth Strategy announced by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in December 2020.

The strategy calls for the formation of 30-45 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040.

"By establishing a facility inspection and maintenance service, Mitsui aims to meet the demand for preventative maintenance, which is increasing in line with the growth in the number of wind power facilities, and to address the growing need for services to extend equipment life spans," Mitsui said.