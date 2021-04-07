Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Books Maersk Drillship for Four Wells Offshore Malaysia

April 7, 2021

Maersk Viking / Credit: Maersk Drilling

Offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won a contract with Shell Malaysia for drillship Maersk Viking.

Under the contract, the 7th generation drillship will drill four development wells at the Gumusut-Kakap field offshore Malaysia. 

The contract is expected to start in December 2021, with an estimated duration of 150 days. 

The firm contract value is approximately USD 34 million, including a mobilization fee. The contract includes five additional one-well options for work offshore Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brunei Darussalam.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling said:“We’re delighted to confirm that Maersk Viking will return to Shell Malaysia for work on the Gumusut-Kakap project. In this way, we will be able to build further on the great collaboration that the rig’s highly capable crew has established during its current campaign with Brunei Shell Petroleum.”

Maersk Viking is an ultra-deepwater drillship that was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating offshore Brunei Darussalam.

